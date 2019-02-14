LOS ANGELES (AP) - A homeless man who slashed a tourist and attacked his family in Hollywood has been sentenced to nine years in state prison.

Fifty-seven-year-old Donald Offerman was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for the random attack.

Prosecutors say a family from Russia was visiting the Hollywood & Highland shopping and entertainment complex in 2015 when Offerman came up behind them and slashed the man with an 8-inch kitchen knife.

He then swung the knife at the man’s family.

Offerman and the man struggled and the man was cut again before two off-duty police detectives held Offerman at gunpoint.

Offerman was found mentally incompetent to stand trial until last year, when he was deemed to have regained competency.





