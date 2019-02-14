WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - The husband of a woman found dead near a Waterloo cemetery more than a year ago has been charged in her slaying.

The Courier reports that 40-year-old Lakisha Owens, of Waterloo, disappeared in January 2018, and her body was found at the Garden of Memories Cemetery later that month. An autopsy showed she died of asphyxiation.

Police arrested her husband, 28-year-old Fredrick Williams, on Wednesday. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Court records say shortly after he was interviewed by police in Owens’ disappearance, Williams went on the run and was later found in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prosecutors said at the time that leaving the state had violated his parole in an armed robbery case, and he was sent back to prison in March.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.