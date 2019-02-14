ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - Police say a central Indiana man who allegedly burglarized a home and smashed items throughout the residence told officers he did it as revenge for a car sale he believes left him short-changed.

Fifty-seven-year-old Darryl Rogers of Muncie faces preliminarily felony burglary, theft, and criminal mischief charges.

Home security video allegedly shows Rogers swinging a hammer inside an Anderson home Sunday, damaging appliances and fixtures and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. He was arrested Tuesday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Darwin Dwiggins says Rogers told officers “he felt like the victims owed him some money” in a car sale nearly two years ago.

He’s being held at the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Online records don’t list an attorney who could speak on Rogers‘ behalf.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.