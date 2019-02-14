DELANO, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say a man serving a life sentence has been stabbed to death in an attack at Kern Valley State Prison.

Authorities say two inmates using homemade weapons stabbed Sergio Robles on Thursday morning in a recreation yard at the Delano lockup.

The 44-year-old Robles was wounded in the head, back and upper body. He died at a hospital.

There’s no word on what prompted the attack.

Robles was sent to the prison in 1996. He was serving life with the chance of parole for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in Los Angeles County.

Authorities say both attackers also were serving life sentences, one for carjacking and the other for second-degree murder.





