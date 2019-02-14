PHOENIX (AP) - An online business that offered fraudulent investment opportunities must pay more than $200,000 in restitution.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Thursday that Charles Richard Montoya Mayville has been ordered to repay consumers up to $265,000.

Prosecutors say Mayville’s company, Alternative Online Design, sold work-from-home opportunities and advertising services.

But complaints arose that the company promised that people who bought a website built by it could make thousands of dollars in commissions every month.

The attorney general’s office found that Alternative Online Design could not prove any customer made back the money spent on its services.

Prosecutors are currently evaluating which customers can receive restitution.

Mayville, meanwhile, is prohibited from selling any business opportunity in Arizona for 20 years.

