CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa nurse accused of stealing pain pills while working in a northern Iowa hospital has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 58-year-old James Moorehead, of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids’ federal courthouse.

Moorehead pleaded guilty in August to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge; one count of false statements relating to health care matters; and one count of aggravated identity theft.

He admitted that while working at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton in 2016 and 2017, he used patient identities to obtain hydrocodone pills. He was fired from the hospital in March 2017.

Prosecutors say Moorehead had lost his nursing license in 2008 for similar conduct, but had the license reinstated in 2011.





