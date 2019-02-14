SEATTLE (AP) - A former corrections deputy has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for sexually assaulting two women detained in a jail in southern Washington state.

Christopher North pleaded guilty last month in Clark County Superior Court to second-degree custodial sexual misconduct, indecent exposure and other charges.

KOMO-TV reports Wednesday that North sexually assaulted the woman in 2017 while he was on duty at the Clark County jail.

According to court documents, North exposed himself to a woman and began masturbating while looking at her in March 2017.

The documents say he took another female inmate to a private space in the jail in July 2017 and masturbated on her.

North will be required to register as a sex offender.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/





