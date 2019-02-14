SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) - A judge has denied a former suburban Chicago police officer’s request to expunge criminal charges from his record in connection with a drug case.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan’s ruling Wednesday comes a year after prosecutors dropped charges against former Schaumburg officer John Cichy. He had been accused along with two other officers in a drug-dealing operation. Charges were dropped against Cichy because his case relied heavily on testimony from an informant who was later found to be under criminal investigation.

In his ruling Brennan cited the unexpired statute of limitations and the effect that destroying records could have on the cases of the two other officers who are serving prison time.

Cichy’s attorney said he wouldn’t appeal.

