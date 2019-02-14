Chicago police reportedly believe two Nigerian men and Jussie Smollett conspired to fake an attack on the “Empire” actor that supposedly involved racist and homophobic slurs and taunts that Chicago was “MAGA country.”

According to Chicago TV station WLS, the two “persons of interest” arrested late Wednesday and Mr. Smollett have been questioned along those lines all day Thursday by the police.

“Multiple sources tell @ABC7Chicago Eyewitness News Jussie Smollet and the 2 men who are being questioned by police staged the attack - allegedly because his character was being written out of the show Empire,” WLS reporter Rob Elgas tweeted.

BREAKING: Multiple soucres tell @ABC7Chicago Eyewitness News Jussie Smollet and the 2 men who are being questioned by police staged the attack - allegedly because his character was being written out of the show Empire. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 15, 2019

However, the Chicago PD pushed back on those reports, calling them premature and WLS sources uninformed.

“Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt. Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate,” Anthony Guglielmi, the Chicago PD chief communications officer, wrote on Twitter.

Multiple Chicago media outlets had reported earlier Thursday that the two “persons of interest” whom the actor said beat him up last month both have been extras on the program.

According to Mr. Elgas, citing a person “familiar with the investigation,” the openly gay actor “was a no-show for an interview earlier today with detectives. All of this coming hours after Smollett spoke to [‘Good Morning America’] speaking out in his first media interview taking aim at those who doubted his story.”





