Republican legislators in Kansas are condemning New York’s new law protecting abortion rights with a resolution that would be sent to New York’s governor and lawmakers.

The Kansas Senate adopted the resolution Thursday on a 27-13 vote. The measure goes next to the House, which is expected to approve it. The resolution decries the New York law as harmful to both “unborn children” and women.

Kansas abortion opponents are as eager as ever to impose new restrictions in their home state but aren’t sure of their options because the legal climate is uncertain.

The Kansas Supreme Court is considering whether the state constitution protects abortion rights in a lawsuit that could upend nearly a decade’s worth of restrictions.

And so Kansas lawmakers are putting energy into condemning New York’s law.





