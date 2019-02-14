OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Students in suburban Kansas City have sent thousands of sweet notes of encouragement to students in Parkland, Florida, on the first anniversary of a shooting rampage that left 17 people dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that Missy Pint, of Lenexa, Kansas, began planning the surprise weeks ago. She encouraged students at several schools to write words of encouragement on a candy label for “The Sweet Note Project.”

Pint flew this week to Florida, where she and a friend spent 18 hours applying labels to 400 pounds of chocolate. They delivered about 3,500 chocolate bars Tuesday to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Pint saved 2,000 for the Kansas City community.

One note read: “You are brave.” Another charmingly misspelled message proclaimed: “Your a treashore to the world.”

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.