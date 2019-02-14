KODIAK, Alaska (AP) - A Kodiak chiropractor appointed in January to the Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board by Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been charged with multiple felonies.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Christopher Twiford was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of felony assault and misdemeanor counts of assault and possessing a weapon while intoxicated.

Online court records do not list his attorney. Messages left at Twiford’s practice were not immediately returned. The Kodiak city jail lists Twiford as free on bail as of Wednesday.

Kodiak police were contacted Feb. 3 by a doctor reporting a patient with assault injuries.

The woman said Twiford, after drinking heavily, hit her twice on the head with a pet food dish, causing a concussion, and pointed a revolver at her. She said he’d pointed a gun at her before.

