OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma lawmakers are considering whether to allow law enforcement to issue citations to rail companies whose trains block roads for longer than 10 minutes without good reason.

The Oklahoman reports that the amended legislative measure would waive the 10-minute restriction if the train stops because of an accident, derailment, critical mechanical failure, washout of a track or bridge, or any other emergency.

The measure would permit law enforcement to assess fines of up to $10,000.

The House of Representatives’ Transportation Committee approved the amendment to House Speaker Charles McCall’s proposed bill without opposition on Wednesday.

The amended proposal will now proceed to the House for consideration.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.