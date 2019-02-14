LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man accused of embezzling more than $36 million from a Los Angeles technology firm and using most of it to pay off his credit card bills has been extradited from Costa Rica.

Authorities say Paul McDaniel arrived in L.A. Thursday afternoon to face 10 counts of wire fraud. If convicted, he could face decades in federal prison.

It’s unclear whether McDaniel has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say that from 2009 through 2016, McDaniel embezzled from a media technology services company called Hypermedia Systems while serving as account manager. He allegedly made phony payments to vendors that wound up in his account.

Authorities say McDaniel used $23 million to pay off credit card bills and may have spent millions more on various expenses.

He was arrested in Costa Rica in 2017.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.