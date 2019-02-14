SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of killing his former girlfriend in a Sioux City hotel room and setting it aflame has pleaded not guilty.

Woodbury County court records say 29-year-old Jordan Henry entered the pleas Wednesday to charges of first-degree murder and arson. His trial is scheduled to begin July 9.

Police say an autopsy showed 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton, was strangled. Firefighters found her unresponsive Jan. 24 in a Wingate Hotel room, and she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

A criminal complaint says Henry is a transient living in Sioux City. The complaint says he was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the area just after the room fire was discovered.





