SAUCIER, Miss. (AP) - Court papers say a man accused of killing his child and his roommate in Mississippi was trying to protect himself during a fight between the men.

The Sun Herald cites an affidavit in a Wednesday report as saying 34-year-old Billy Roberts accidentally killed 2-year-old Chance Roberts when he shot 20-year-old David Garcia several times in self-defense. A bullet struck Roberts’ son’s chest.

A 911 call Saturday night sent Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies to a mobile home near Saucier where they found Chance and Garcia dead.

Roberts told a sheriff’s investigator that the brawl escalated from an argument over Garcia being accused of dropping Garcia’s baby daughter.

Roberts is jailed on murder and manslaughter charges. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.