GARNER, N.C. (AP) - A 60-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of two people at a Walgreens store in North Carolina.

Police said Stephen Denning, of Garner, will be charged in the shooting Thursday morning of 31-year-old Sarah Wright and 33-year-old Brandon Gordon.

Wright, a pharmacy manager, was listed in stable condition at WakeMed late Thursday. Gordon was listed in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately release a motive. It was not clear whether Denning knew the victims.

WRAL-TV reports that a 911 call was made by one of the victims, who said an “angry customer” did the shooting.

Minutes later, authorities were called to a nearby restaurant, where Denning was arrested.

An official said a Wake County sheriff’s deputy shot Denning. He was listed in stable condition at WakeMed.

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.