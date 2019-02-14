BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Birmingham police officer last month.

News outlets report that officers arrested 31-year-old Jeremy Elwin Owens on Thursday.

Owens is charged in the slaying of Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter and the wounding of another officer. The two were shot while investigating car break-ins on Jan. 13.

Owens was taken into custody as he was released from a rehabilitation center where he was treated for injuries suffered in the confrontation with police. He didn’t respond to questions seeking comment, and court records don’t show whether he has a defense attorney.

Owens was in a wheelchair as officers placed him in a police vehicle for the trip to jail. He is being held without bond.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.