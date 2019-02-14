PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A 67-year-old Hillsboro, Oregon, man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl.

KOIN reports that Stephen William Breaux pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse earlier this month. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 240 months and transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Officials started investigating Breaux in January of 2018 after the victim told her father about the abuse

The girl later told counselors that Breaux had been abusing her for the last 2 years, according to prosecutors with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

