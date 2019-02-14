TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for making machine guns and selling them to felons.

Sean Dey, of Torrington, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage unlawfully in the business of selling firearms and unlawful possession and transfer of a machine gun.

Prosecutors say the 40-year-old man manufactured AK-47-style and AR-style guns, suppressors and other firearms.

They say Dey worked with a partner to sell the firearms to a third man, and not all of the guns have been accounted for.

Dey’s attorney asked for a sentence of one year and one day, citing his client’s service as a Marine.

The government sentencing memo says Dey’s conduct in this case was “antithetical to the Marine Corps’ values.”





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.