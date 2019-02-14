NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A man wanted in a shooting death in South Carolina last month has been arrested in Washington state.

News outlets reported North Charleston police said 20-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards was arrested without incident by federal marshals in Seattle.

Richards is charged in the Jan. 13 death of 18-year-old El’Tajaris Carew Jr. A second man was wounded.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

South Carolina officials are working to have Richards extradited from Washington to face the charge.

It was not known if Richards has an attorney yet.





