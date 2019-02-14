SALEM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man pleading insanity has been convicted of strangling his estranged wife.

The Salem jury rejected 48-year-old Axel Scherer’s argument of a lack of criminal responsibility, otherwise known as an “insanity defense,” finding him guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. The Salem News reports Scherer faces an automatic sentence of life in prison, but will be eligible for parole after at least 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the Beverly man strangled 45-year-old Edith Black-Scherer on Nov. 16, 2015 then walked into the Beverly police station to tell officers what he had done. Black-Scherer was found alive, but later died at a hospital.

Scherer - who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was found competent to stand trial - remains held at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Scherer’s lawyer declined comment.

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com





