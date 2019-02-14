HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Hazelwood police are investigating how a man’s body was delivered to a recycling center.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports workers at the Republic Services Recycling Center found the body Thursday morning amid recyclable materials.

Capt. Mark McKeon says investigators suspect the body arrived at the center with an outside pickup and are working to determine where it came from.

The body was discovered as the recycled materials were beginning to move through the center’s sorting and compacting process.

Police say a medical examiner will identify the body and determine a cause and time of death.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.