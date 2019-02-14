GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska troopers have seized 100 pounds (45.36 kilograms) of marijuana and arrested several people in five traffic stops in less than 24 hours on Interstate 80.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release Thursday that the first stop occurred Tuesday afternoon near Kimball, when a trooper found two pounds (0.91 kilograms) of marijuana in a car. Two people were arrested.

A short time later near Giltner, another stop yielded 85 pounds (38.56 kilograms) of marijuana, and a driver and passenger were arrested.

On Wednesday morning, a trooper said he stopped a vehicle traveling nearly 115 mph (185.07 kph) near North Platte and found two pounds (0.91 kilograms) of marijuana. Two people were arrested. A pickup stopped a short time later near Kearney turned up three pounds (1.36 kilograms) of marijuana and a handgun. The Florida driver was arrested.

And around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper discovered 7 pounds (3.18 kilograms) of marijuana in a car stopped for speeding near Kimball. The Maryland driver was arrested.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.