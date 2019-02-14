PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A judge has ordered a new trial for a Maine man who claimed his mistook his wife for an intruder when he killed her with a shotgun.

Justice Michaela Murphy cited inconsistencies in forensic evidence as grounds for declaring a mistrial on Thursday. Noah Gaston’s trial was paused on Tuesday.

Gaston’s attorneys asked for a mistrial after the state’s chief medical examiner changed his opinion about the direction of the shotgun wound. The angle could suggest how close Gaston was when he fired the shot, and whether he should’ve recognized his wife.

Thirty-four-year-old Alicia Gaston died from a single shotgun blast in the stairwell of the family’s home in Windham on Jan. 14, 2016. Prosecutors say Gaston intended to kill his wife; the defense contends it was a tragic accident.





