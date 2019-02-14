RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gun-control advocates in the North Carolina legislature are pressing again for weapon restrictions they say will reduce the risk of mass shootings and other firearm violence.

Several House Democrats filed omnibus gun-safety legislation on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The measure would require background checks for all gun sales, beef up the safe-storage law and raise the age to own assault-style weapons to 21. It would also ban high-capacity magazines and let local governments set their own gun regulations.

First-term Democratic Rep. Christy Clark of Mecklenburg County says the bill is a first step toward addressing gun violence she calls a “public health crisis.” Republicans leading the General Assembly have passed laws this decade actually loosening some gun laws.





