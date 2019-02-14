HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A jury has convicted a northwestern Indiana mayor of one count each of bribery and tax obstruction while acquitting him of a second bribery count.

The jury returned the verdicts Thursday against 38-year-old Portage Mayor James Snyder during its second day of deliberations, ending a trial that lasted 19 days.

Snyder, a Republican, was found guilty of accepting $13,000 from a Portage company after it received contracts worth more than $1.25 million for garbage trucks. He also was found guilty of collecting but not paying federal employee payroll taxes at a mortgage company he once managed and obstructing the Internal Revenue Service from collecting about $30,000 in back personal income taxes.

He was acquitted of a charge alleging he solicited $12,000 from towing operators.

Snyder has maintained his innocence.





