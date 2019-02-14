MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio attorney general says DNA from a suspect facing charges in a 1997 rape case has been matched to four homicides.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s office would not provide details on the killings, which were mentioned in a statement Wednesday about the rape case in northeast Ohio’s Medina County.

The statement says detectives from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office flew to Arizona last month and brought 49-year-old Samuel Legg III back to Ohio where he was indicted Jan. 23 on two counts of rape. Legg, of Cleveland, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

A message was left Wednesday with Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson.





