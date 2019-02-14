BEND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon woman accused of stealing more than $39,000 from people with disabilities has pleaded guilty.

The Bulletin reports 41-year-old Tayva Tucker of Madras pleaded guilty this week to one count of theft of government funds.

According to court documents, Tucker stole social security payments from 10 adults from March 2014 to August 2016 while she was a case manager at Best Care Mental Health Services.

Tucker had assumed representative payee duties for clients who were incapable of managing their own finances.

Best Care CEO Rick Treleaven says the social services organization has repaid all victims through agency funds.

Tucker is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24 in federal court in Eugene.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com





