PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot while riding in a car that had stopped at a red light.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Wednesday night that the boy had died and that investigators are trying to identify suspects in the case, which is being investigated as a homicide.

The boy’s name wasn’t released immediately.

Police said previously the car’s 21-year-old driver stopped at a business Tuesday evening to call for help for the boy after the boy said he didn’t feel well and the driver realized the boy had been shot.

According to police, the driver earlier heard a pop when stopped at the red light and thought his car had a tire issue but later realized the rear window was damaged.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.