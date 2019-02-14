NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say two people have been injured after a fight led to shots being fired at a mall in downtown Norfolk.
The Norfolk Police Department tweeted Thursday that a fight inside the MacArthur Center led to shots being fired. They say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
