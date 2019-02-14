NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say two women and a man were found dead in a home in a community in Southern California.

Newport Beach police say officers made a welfare check at the home late Wednesday after a request by police in the nearby city of Irvine.

They say Irvine police asked for the check after contacting a man in a hospital emergency room. The man has been detained for investigation.

Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as homicides. They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.





