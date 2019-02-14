BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Brattleboro, Vermont.
WCAX-TV reports the crash happened Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Police say a pedestrian was crossing Putney Road at an intersection when they were struck, and the driver did not stop.
Firefighters treated the pedestrian for minor injuries.
