BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Brattleboro, Vermont.

WCAX-TV reports the crash happened Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing Putney Road at an intersection when they were struck, and the driver did not stop.

Firefighters treated the pedestrian for minor injuries.

