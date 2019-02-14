WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia say a thief made off with rare and valuable books from a used bookstore, including a rare edition of “To Kill A Mockingbird.”
Baldwin Book’s Barn manager Fred Dannaway says the thief took at least 20 rare books from a case at the front of the West Chester-area bookstore. Dannaway says the thief didn’t touch money in the register and left behind other expensive books displayed on a nearby counter.
The manager says he found the signs of a break-in when he arrived for work Sunday morning. Police and store employees are working to determine all that was stolen, as Dannaway says the store doesn’t have a catalog.
Officials say the total value of the stolen rare books is estimated to be up to $10,000.
