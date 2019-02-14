WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who allegedly had thousands of child porn videos and images is now facing numerous charges.

Union County prosecutors say Gregory Brown was arrested Wednesday at his Westfield home. He remains jailed pending a detention hearing.

The arrest culminated a months-long investigation prompted by multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Prosecutors say a forensic search of multiple Tumblr social media accounts associated with Brown and multiple electronic devices belonging to him led them to more than 4,000 files depicting child porn.

The 37-year-old Brown is charged with possessing child porn, possession with intent to distribute and two counts of distributing child porn. He faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

It wasn’t known Thursday if Brown has retained an attorney.





