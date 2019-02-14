LAS VEGAS (AP) - The owners of a boarding school for at-risk adolescents and teens are being returned in custody to rural Nye County to face child endangerment charges alleging that they served tainted water to students.

Nye County sheriff’s Lt. David Boruchowitz (buh-ROOK’-uh-witz) said Thursday that deputies retrieved Marcel Chappuis (shap-WEE’) and his wife, Patricia Chappuis, from jail in Las Vegas following their arrests late Tuesday.

The couple owns Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley. They’re accused of failing to provide enough bottled water for drinking, washing and cooking while students used tap water contaminated by arsenic.

Their attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, says they’re being harassed and will plead not guilty.

The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health wants the children moved to other facilities and the surrender of the school license.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.