WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a huge cache of stolen items.

The sheriff’s office received information Tuesday from the Sumner County Sheriff’s office that stolen property was being kept in a Wichita storage unit.

Detectives found stolen property worth an estimated $170,000. Police say the property apparently was taken in at least eight burglaries in Winfield, Bel Aire, Wichita and other parts of Sedgwick County. The items included power tools, golf carts and cameras.

Ten people, most from Wichita, have been arrested.

Col. Greg Pollock said Thursday about $70,000 worth of property has been returned to the owners. Authorities are working to identify owners of the rest.





