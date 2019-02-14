CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico judge is scheduled to announce his sentencing decision for a man who pleaded guilty to opening fire and killing two people at a library in 2017.
The sentencing Friday is set to come after Nathaniel Jouett apologized two days earlier in court to dozens of victims. The Eastern New Mexico News reported that Jouett told victims that he wanted to get better.
He turned 18 last month. His sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Jouett previously pleaded guilty to 30 felony counts from the shooting, including two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of library employees Wanda Walters and Krissie Carter.
Defense attorney Stephen Taylor has asked that his client only serve 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors have requested Jouett serve 96 years in the Department of Corrections.
