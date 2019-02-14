A shooting at a day laborer temp agency in northeast D.C. left one dead and another in the hospital on Thursday.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters that a lone gunman entered the office, located on the 1700 block of Hamlin Street NE early Thursday morning and opened fire, hitting two male employees. Both were shot multiple times.

The employee who survived the shooting is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital, Mr. Newsham said.

Authorities have not discovered either a motive or connection between the shooter and the temp agency or victims.

“It does not appear to be a robbery because it doesn’t look like he tried to take anything,” Mr. Newsham said.

The suspect, described as 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall adult male, was wearing a mask and multi-colored top with red in the middle and white down the sleeves.

He has not been identified and fled westbound on Hamlin Street.

There is a surveillance video of the incident and other witnesses are meeting with investigators, Mr. Newsham said.





