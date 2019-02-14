MORA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Mora.

The name of the juvenile from Chacon hasn’t been released because of his age.

State Police say officers in Las Vegas were called to a residence on State Road 518 about a 28-year-old man who had been shot Wednesday night.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital and was able to identify the person who shot him.

The teenage boy has been booked into the Santa Fe Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

State Police say they still are investigating the shooting and don’t have a medical update on the wounded man.





