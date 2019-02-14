BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper has agreed to plead guilty in connection to an investigation into overtime abuse.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said Wednesday that 40-year-old Heath McAuliffe, of Hopkinton, agreed to plead guilty to one count of embezzlement of nearly $8,000 from an agency receiving federal funds.

Lelling says McAuliffe received the pay for shifts he either didn’t work or arrived late and left early. He says the trooper concealed the fraud by submitting fake citations and falsely claiming he worked the shifts in payroll entries.

Federal prosecutors will recommend McAuliffe receive a sentence of between six months to a year in prison.

The court date for the plea hearing has not been scheduled

Seven other troopers have either pleaded guilty or agreed to do so.





