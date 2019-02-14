JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Thursday was the deadline for the Mississippi House and Senate to act on general bills originating in their own chamber. Bills that survived are moving to committees in the opposite chamber for more work. Tax and spending bills face later deadlines.

Here’s a look at the status of selected bills:

ALIVE

TEACHER PAY -Senate Bill 2770 would increase public school teacher salaries by $500 a year over two years, for a total of $1,000.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE - House Bill 1352 would ease penalties on some Mississippians accused or convicted of crimes. It also would expand drug courts to handle people with mental illnesses and military veterans. And, it would stop automatic suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of fines or for simple drug possession.

ABORTION - House Bill 732 and Senate Bill 2116 would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which could be as early as six weeks.

PROPERTY OWNER LIABILITY - Senate Bill 2901 would limit reasons that property owners could be sued for something that happens on their property.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS - House Bill 571 would prevent charges from being filed against trafficking victims who are younger than 18. The minor would be taken into protective custody and counseling would be provided. Foster parents would be trained to help trafficking victims.

TEENS TANNING - Senate Bill 2847 would prohibit people younger than 18 from using tanning beds.

POLICE SHOOTINGS - House Bill 1289 would prohibit, for up to six months, the public release of the name of a police officer involved in a shooting.

COUNTY PAY RAISES - Senate Bill 2827 would give some elected county officials a raise, financed by higher fees for filing legal documents and court cases.

DEAD

TOW TRUCK PROPERTY - Senate Bill 2182 would have allowed tow truck owners to sell personal property left inside of towed cars to cover unpaid towing bills.

REGIONAL JAILS - House Bill 1470 would have required the Mississippi Department of Corrections to fill county-owned regional jails before housing inmates in private prisons.

INMATE RELEASES - House Bill 871 would have required sheriffs to check and make sure jail inmates aren’t breaking parole conditions before releasing them.





