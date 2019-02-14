SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A target shooter in Utah who accidentally shot and killed a 14-year-old boy has been ordered to teach gun safety.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced 40-year-old Kayleen Richins, who was convicted of negligent homicide, to appear in an educational video for a sportsmen’s group and teach young hunters about the importance of knowing their backstop.

Court documents say Richins shot and killed Zackary Kempke in September when she fired at a target in a remote aspen forest in the Monte Cristo area. Richins did not know the target was situated several hundred feet in front of a road.

Kempke was riding in a Jeep on the road with his family when Richins fired her rifle.

Rich County Attorney Benjamin Willoughby says prosecutors did not seek jail time in part because of Richins‘ guilt and remorse.





