SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on action in the New Mexico Legislature (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A bill that would expand background checks to include most private gun sales in New Mexico is under deliberation in the state Senate.

The Senate on Thursday amended the bill to exempt sales between immediate family members including aunts, uncles and first cousins. Democratic Senate majority leader and bill sponsor Peter Wirth says background checks also would not apply when guns are inherited, loaned or given away.

Senate approval is the last major hurdle for the proposal to expand background checks to private gun sales arranged over the internet and at gun shows.

The state House has approved nearly identical legislation over opposition from Republicans and a handful of Democratic legislators. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging lawmakers to send the reforms to her desk.

___

12:30 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging the state Senate to act on a bill that would expand background checks to all private gun sales.

The Democratic governor delivered a written message to the Senate on Thursday’s first anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

A shot was fired Thursday on the grounds of a high school in Rio Rancho, but police say no one was injured and a suspect was in custody.

Lujan Grisham says she respects 2nd Amendment rights and also “will not abide inaction when innocent lives are at stake.”

The Senate bill would close a loophole allowing private sales without checking a federal database of people with felony convictions and severe mental disorders.





