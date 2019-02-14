SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Civil liberties groups have filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco to block the Trump administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups said in the suit filed Thursday against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the policy puts asylum seekers in danger and violates U.S. immigration law.

Homeland Security officials didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit, but have said the policy is crucial to manage the crush of asylum seekers at the border.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 11 asylum seekers from Central America.

It says the new policy is indiscriminately sending people to regions in Mexico experiencing record levels of violence.





