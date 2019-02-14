PHOENIX (AP) - A video released by authorities in metro Phoenix shows an avowed follower of the Islamic State throwing rocks at and wielding a knife toward a sheriff’s sergeant before the officer shot his attacker.

Authorities released the video and 911 calls from the Jan. 7 attack outside a sheriff’s substation in Fountain Hills that led to the arrest of Ismail Hamed on aggravated assault and terrorism charges.

Before the attack, Hamed told a 911 operator that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, was armed and wanted to meet face-to-face with an officer.

Hamed, who survived his injuries, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Faisal Ullah, an attorney representing Ismail Hamed, didn’t immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment on behalf of his client late Thursday afternoon.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.