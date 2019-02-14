By - Associated Press - Thursday, February 14, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a bus in the Bronx.

It happened sometime after 9 a.m. Thursday near Havemeyer and Story avenues.

Police say she was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a yellow bus that did not remain at the scene.

The 68-year-old woman was found lying on the roadway unconscious. She was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released her identity.


