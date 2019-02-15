SEATTLE (AP) - Prosecutors have charged two people with the murder of a man more than two decades ago just south of Seattle in White Center.

SeattlePI.com reports Christopher Wright, who also goes by Ceshawn Dade, and Nichole Asphy, were arrested and booked into King County Jail Wednesday after detectives said they matched DNA evidence of Wright and witness statements to the shooting of Kenneth Ruffer.

On Nov. 27, 1995, documents say King County authorities were called to White Center and found Ruffer’s Chevrolet Tahoe with the engine running.

Documents say Ruffer was in the vehicle with two gunshot wounds in the back of the head.

Documents say Asphy told someone about the killing and that she set him up for a robbery.

Both remain in jail with $1,000,000 bail each. It wasn’t immediately known if they had obtained lawyers.

