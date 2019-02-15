GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut have arrested two residents of an upscale Hartford suburb on prostitution charges.

Glastonbury police say 46-year-old Eric Drake and 31-year-old Danielle Wilson were arrested by officers executing a search warrant in the pre-dawn hours Friday.

Wilson was charged with criminal attempt to commit prostitution and Drake was charged with second-degree promoting prostitution. Drake also was charged with criminal possession of body armor because he had a bulletproof vest.

Police say they were tipped off by neighbors who noticed unusual activity at the home and also found relevant “escort service” ads online.

Police say both suspects have prior convictions.

Their cases were not listed in online court records and it could not be determined if the suspects have attorneys.

