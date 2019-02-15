SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - San Jose’s police chief is praising a UPS driver who was taken hostage by two armed carjackers.

Chief Eddie Garcia says the driver drove slowly during a Thursday evening chase so officers could keep up and purposefully hit metal spikes placed on the road to blow out tires and stop the truck.

Garcia says the driver “saved lives, including his own.”

The driver was freed shortly before police shot and killed a man who ran out of the truck while apparently holding a shotgun.

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman who earlier left the truck had shot at police during the chase. Joanna Macy-Rogers was booked on suspicion of carjacking, kidnapping and attempted murder of a police officer.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

